(Kansas City, MO) -- Authorities in Kansas City are offering a 25-thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in a weekend double murder. Officers on patrol heard gunshots near the Power and Light District at about 2:15 A-M Sunday. They found Leo Moreno and Austin Quijas lying on the ground. One was dead at the scene and the other man died shortly after arriving at a hospital. Witnesses say the two were killed by a drive-by shooter.
(East St. Louis, IL) -- The man accused of killing a state trooper is being held on five-million dollars' bail in an Illinois jail. Christopher R. Grant was arrested and booked Saturday morning on a murder charge. Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins was killed while serving a "high-risk" search warrant in East St. Louis early Friday morning. He died that evening. Three people were arrested at the shooting scene, but it isn't clear if Grant was one of the three.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery store chain says it is working with credit card networks to identify what customer account information has been stolen. Hy-Vee says it is aware of the reports that the information is being sold on the internet for anywhere from 17-to-35 dollars. The company said it detected unauthorized activity on some of its credit card processing systems earlier this month. Hy-Vee operates more than 240 grocery stores in eight states, including Missouri.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- Authorities say they don't know how a man watching the Shootout boat race at the Lake of the Ozarks drowned Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of 23-year-old Sean Burgess that night at about 11:00. Family and friends say they didn't see Burgess getting into the water, but they realized he was missing at about 2:00 P-M. The boat race was halted while searchers looked for his body.