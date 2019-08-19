(Springfield, MO) -- Officials at Missouri State University in Springfield say they are anticipating an enrollment decline of two-and-a-half to three percent for the fall semester. That would be the first decline at the school in more than 20 years. M-S-U President Clif Smart says the incoming freshman class is expected to number about 27-hundred instead of three-thousand. It is possible the school will have to make some staff cuts due to the lost revenue.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say two men who were carrying handguns in their waistbands while entering a Walmart store weren't arrested because they weren't breaking the law. The men told responding officers they were just there to buy ammunition for target practice. Missouri state law doesn't require a permit to carry a firearm openly for people 19 and older. Twenty-two people were killed by a single shooting at a Walmart in El Paso earlier this month.
(Columbia, MO) -- A man who suffered serious injuries in a boating accident is being treated at University Hospital in Columbia. Twenty-two-year-old Cody Vaughn of Waynesville was tossed out of a Ranger bass boat on the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday when the boat went out of control. While he was in the water, Vaughn was hit by the propeller. Vaughn and 55-year-old Michael Maples of Rolla were both wearing lifejackets. Maples wasn't hurt.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police are searching for a would-be armed robber who used a fire extinguisher as his weapon. The victim says the attacker tried to take his backpack at a MetroLink station Sunday at about 4:45 A-M. The 39-year-old man who was targeted says the robber kept grabbing at the backpack while spraying him with foam -- but eventually gave up and ran away with nothing. The victim wasn't injured.