(St. Louis, MO) -- The U-S Attorney's Office is asking a federal judge to give former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger the maximum sentence next week. Stenger has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme involving political donors. The federal prosecutor wants him to go to prison for three-to-four years when he is sentenced August 9th. Stenger is accused of taking bribes and requiring his workers to take actions which were illegal and unethical by threatening to fire them.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A report from Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway's office says the state's law enforcement officials haven't adequately pursued sex offenders who fail to register. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler takes offense, saying Galloway is making allegations toward Missouri sheriffs without talking to them. He says they do track non-compliant sex offenders and he thinks Galloway is just bolstering her image as she runs for governor. He says she shouldn't do that on the backs of sheriffs who are doing their jobs.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A law setting new limits on the number of children in unlicensed daycare operations go into effect later this month. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill last week. Six children are allowed in the unlicensed daycares, but only three of them can be under two years old. There are tougher penalties for breaking the law, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has clearer guidelines on when it should enforce the new rules. No childcare application will be approved if it is located within one-thousand feet of a registered sex offender's home.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Jackson County prosecutor has filed charges against an 18-year-old man accused of firing the shot that killed an innocent bystander last week. Twenty-five-year-old Erin Langhofer was hit in the head by a stray bullet. Thousands of people were attending a street event Friday night when gunfire erupted. Deon'te Copkney reportedly admits he fired the fatal round. He's charged with second-degree murder.