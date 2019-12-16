(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police officers responding to a traffic accident Friday found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the wrecked vehicle. Twenty-eight-year-old Gerardo Aguilar-Hernandez died at Mercy Hospital the next day. Police say they have taken 17-year-old Pedro Bolanos into custody. He was originally charged with first-degree assault, but that charge will be upgraded Monday because the victim died.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Not only will the former funding manager at St. Louis Community College have to return the money he admits stealing – he will also have to give up the more than three-million dollars he made by investing it. Fifty-seven-year-old Donald L. Robison of Ballwin pleaded guilty last August to fraud and money-laundering charges. Federal prosecutors say Robison took more than seven-and-a-half-million dollars over a 21-year time period.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Two St. Joseph firefighters were injured battling a three-alarm house fire Saturday morning. The problem started in an abandoned house but spread to two nearby houses. One of the firefighters suffered back and knee injuries and the other had a hand injury. None of the people in the neighboring homes were hurt. A section of a St. Joseph city street was closed to traffic due to concerns about the structural stability of one of the damaged homes.
(Joplin, MO) -- A Jasper County judge has denied a motion for charges to be dismissed against a woman who left her husband’s body in a freezer for nearly a year. Sixty-seven-year-old Barbara Watters of Joplin faces a charge of abandonment of a corpse. Investigators think the husband died in December of last year. Watters’ attorney argued she didn’t break the law because she didn’t abandon the corpse, but prosecutors pointed out that she failed to report the death.