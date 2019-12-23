(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation to increase Missouri's gasoline tax from 17 to 19-cents per gallon has been filed by the Senate Transportation Committee. Poplar Bluff State Senator Doug Libla (LIE-bla), the committee chair, notes Missouri's 17-cent gas tax has remained the same since 1996, forcing the the Department of Transportation to dip into reserves for matching federal funds. The bill would also raise the tax on diesel fuel from 17 to 23-cents per gallon. Annually Libla says the proposal would raise about 144-million dollars.
(Washington D.C.) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is sticking up for the president, who was the target of an editorial in a prominent evangelical magazine. Christianity Today calls for President Trump’s removal from office and says none of Trump’s positives can balance the “moral and political danger we face under the leader of such grossly immoral character.” During CNN’s State of the Union program yesterday, Blunt says no president in his lifetime has been as aggressive in trying to achieve the goals that faith-based voters have set out than Trump.
(Hillsboro, MO) -- A man from eastern Missouri's Hillsboro is jailed without bond, after being charged with murdering his father with a golf club. The Jefferson County Sheriff says early Thursday morning 53-year-old Eric Smoot was found severely beaten after a fight with his 27-year-old son. Smoot was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. A witness says the son, identified as Nicholas Smoot had been attacking his girlfriend when the father tried to intervene. Smoot is scheduled to be arraigned today.
(UNDATED) -- Just in time for the holidays, state-approved Missouri-made bourbon is on the shelves for the first time. The liquor is on the shelves after the legislature approved a law to designate Missouri-made bourbon. The labels will show definitively if the bourbon is made start-to-finish in Missouri.
(Thayer, MO) -- Missouri officially has another link to country music history after state historical experts found the cabin that was the inspiration for the iconic "Grand Ole Opry" radio program. The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation says the cabin is just south of Thayer in Oregon County. Opry founder George D. Hay often wrote about the so-called "hoe-down cabin" that he used as a model for the radio program he originated on WSM-AM in Nashville, Tennessee. The alliance is now working to protect the site.