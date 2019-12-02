(Lebanon, MO) -- Lebanon police say a murder fugitive from Texas fired shots at officers as they approached his motel room last Friday. Amarillo police had contacted them saying a “person of interest” was staying in the Days Inn motel. The 29-year-old man opened fire as they approached, then apparently shot himself to death. He was taken to Mercy Hospital-Lebanon, but doctors weren’t able to save him. No police officers were injured.
(Patton, MO) -- Two incidents where vehicles were swept off flooded roads in southeast Missouri have resulted in the deaths of three people. Both accidents happened in Bollinger County Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says boys five and eight years old died and a man and a two-year-old boy were injured when their vehicle was swept off a road near Patton. The Patrol also reports a Louisiana man was killed when his vehicle was swept off a road just outside Sedgewickville that afternoon.
(Moscow Mills, MO) -- The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire in Moscow Mills. A seven-year-old boy was killed and four other people injured when a fire broke out at about 2:00 A-M Saturday. Nine people managed to get out, but the boy’s body was found inside by firefighters. Authorities say the four injured people are in a hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.
(Columbia, MO) -- Saturday’s 24-14 win over Arkansas wasn’t enough to save Missouri football coach Barry Odom’s job. The school officially announced his firing Saturday morning, with Athletic Director Jim Sterk calling it a difficult decision to make, but necessary. Odom is a Mizzou grad who had a 25-and-25 record over the last four seasons. A nationwide search is already underway with the recruiting season looming.