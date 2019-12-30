(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Board of Education is backing a 400-million dollar proposal which would raise the base pay for teachers in the state. The National Education Association ranks Missouri near the bottom of the 50 states for teacher pay. Most teachers who leave the profession point to low pay for their decision to quit. The proposal is aimed at making Missouri more competitive. The base pay for all teachers would be increased from 25-to-32-thousand dollars-a-year.
(Branson, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 64-year-old Mississippi woman suffered severe injuries in an accident at Silver Dollar City Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say Sandy Boatner was riding a tram at the park when she tried to get off while it was still moving. The nature of her injuries and her medical condition haven’t been released. Boatner was flown to a Springfield hospital to be treated.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A 20-year-old Kansas city man faces a charge of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting Friday night. K-C-P-D officers responding to a shots-fired call found the body of 51-year-old Lisa Powell on the ground outside a home in the Northland. Joshua Thompson is being held in the Clay County Jail. Thompson’s bond on the murder charge and a charge of armed criminal action has been set at one-million dollars.
(Caruthersville, MO) -- Searchers say they found a missing hunter on an island in the Mississippi River with a severe head injury. Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Hawks Senior failed to return home Saturday when he was expected. Authorities conducted a ground and river search around Black Island north of Caruthersville, finding Hawks at about 9:10 P-M Saturday. Hawks was rushed to shore, taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital, then transferred to a Memphis hospital where he is listed in serious condition. It isn’t know how he suffered the head injury.