(Willow Springs, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the pilot of a small plane which crashed Sunday afternoon seemed to be okay when troopers arrived. The plane went down in Willow Springs at about 3:30 P-M. The pilot was apparently trying to land on an airfield near his house. His name hasn’t been released. Parts of the plane were scattered over a large area, but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The F-A-A is working with local officials to determine what caused the crash.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri will introduce 36-year-old Eliah Drinkwitz as its new football coach. He becomes the second-youngest Power Five coach in the country. Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 12-and-one record and a Sun Belt championship in his first and only season as a head coach. The Mountaineers are set to meet U-A-B in the New Orleans Bowl December 21st. Drinkwitz replaces Barry Odom who was fired after four years and a 25-and-25 record.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police are investigating an armed robbery which was reported early Sunday morning on the Missouri State University campus. Two students say they were walking at about 1:20 A-M when a third person suddenly appeared and hit one of them several times. They say a second robber then showed a firearm and demanded the victim’s wallet. The two students ran from the scene and reported the robbery to a police officer.
(Caruthersville, MO) -- People living in Caruthersville are seriously concerned by dozens of sinkholes which are appearing in the Bootheel city. Local officials say the largest holes are up to 10 feet wide and as deep as 12 feet. Months of Mississippi River flooding are causing the problems. So far, nearly four dozen sinkholes have caused damage estimated at four-and-a-half-million dollars. Even though federal and state money will cover 90 percent of the cost, local officials aren’t sure how they are going to come up with 450-thousand dollars for their portion of the bill.
