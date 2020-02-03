(Miami, FL) -- Fifty years after they did it the first time, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the N-F-L Super Bowl. Coach Andy Reid’s team rallied from 10 points down to win Sunday’s game in Miami 31-20. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the game’s Most Valuable Player after throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns and running for a third. The San Francisco 49er defense held Kansas City to 10 points through three quarters, then surrendered 21 points in the last seven minutes. It was the third straight playoff game where the Chiefs trailed by double-digits on the scoreboard, only to come from behind. In 1970, Kansas City won Super Bowl Four by a 23-7 score over the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Tens of thousands of commuters headed for downtown St. Louis will have their drive disrupted by road repairs and construction over the coming months. Five exits on Interstate 64 will close permanently starting today (Monday), but that’s just part of the problem. The work is expected to costs millions of dollars and take a long time to complete. A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 255 on the Illinois side was closed to traffic Saturday.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect in a double shooting Sunday which left one person dead. Curtis Allen Lewis is charged with voluntary manslaughter, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police officers found two shooting victims at about 2:35 A-M. Thirty-four-year-old Tershawn E. Kitchen died before he could be taken to a hospital. A 30-year-old woman, who hasn’t been identified, is being treated. Her condition hasn’t been released.
(Marshfield, MO) -- The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is holding a shooting suspect while his alleged victim is dealing with life-threatening injuries. Investigators think the man who was shot in the head may have been involved in a drug transaction with Michael Griffin, who was taken into custody Saturday. The incident happened just east of Marshfield Friday at about 4:00 P-M. The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.