(St. Louis, MO) -- The 25-year-old mother of two infants which were found dead has been charged with second-degree murder. Maya Caston also faces two charges of child abuse or neglect. St. Louis County prosecutors say she gave birth to twins, then covered their mouths and noses with a towel and blanket. The boy and girl were born between January 6th and 8th. Caston called police to report her children were stillborn. Autopsies showed they had been carried to full term and neither was stillborn.
(Rolla, MO) -- The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District reports the woman killed in a house fire last week died from smoke inhalation. Her name hasn’t been released. The first emergency responders on the scene were with an ambulance crew. The man who lived in the home had made it out, but he told them there was still one person inside. The fire was so intense they had to wait for firefighters and that crew reported “zero visibility” when they went in the smoky building to look for the woman. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police say 13 students on a school bus last Friday were evaluated for minor injuries, but they are expected to be okay. That bus was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. Authorities say the bus wasn’t targeted by the shooter. No names have been released. Students were from the KIPP St. Louis Middle School. The woman driver had been shot in the leg and a 22-year-old passenger suffered a broken arm.
(Columbia, MO) -- Boone County prosecutors agree with a Columbia City Council member when he said he did nothing wrong when he negotiated a deal benefiting an affordable housing group. The charge against Councilman Ian Thomas was dropped Friday after he agreed to perform 75 hours of community service. Thomas had been accused of working out a deal where two developers would donate 40-thousand dollars to the affordable housing group in exchange for the councilman’s support of their development plans. Thomas self-reported his actions to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The 25-year-old mother of two infants which were found dead has been charged with second-degree murder.