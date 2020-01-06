(Peculiar, MO) -- A 30-year-old firefighter with the West Peculiar Fire Protection District has been killed while fighting a house fire. Chuck McCormick was one of the first firefights to enter the home Sunday on Deer Run Road. Fire officials say injuries were caused when a floor collapsed under those firefighters. McCormick fell into the basement and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save his life.
(Kirksville, MO) -- A spokesperson for Ameren Missouri blames a system malfunction for several interruptions in Kirksville electrical service Saturday. The power went out at least four times. The utility says there was an intermittent fault on the 60-thousand-volt line which runs from Kirksville to Edina. Several Kirksville businesses had to ask customers to leave their stores while the lights flickered on-and-off and cash registers and other electronics quit working.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Democratic lawmaker backing a two-cent hike in Missouri’s fuel tax says it would help fix the state’s roads, but would also create jobs. Missouri’s tax of 17 cents-a-gallon is the second-lowest in the U-S. The legislation backed by Representative Kip Kendrick of Columbia would increase the tax to 19 cents-a-gallon for 10 years, between 2021 and 2031, then it would go back to 18 cents-a-gallon. The revenue generated would pay for a 450-million dollar bond issue which would be used to improve roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation estimates the state has 825-million dollars in unfunded transportation needs each year.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Buying a home for one-dollar sounds like a good deal – until the would-be buyer finds out how much it would cost to make the property liveable. Part of the agreement in St. Louis’ Dollar House Pilot Program requires the buyer to renovate the property. So far, the Land Reutilization Authority has received 15 offers with just four properties sold. The authority is hoping the program will help revitalize struggling neighborhoods in blighted areas of St. Louis.