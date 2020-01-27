(UNDATED) -- The governors of Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska have taken another step to fight flood damage. The group of governors say states throughout the Missouri River Basin have experienced heavy flood damage over the past 15 years. They signed an agreement that, in part, commits them to sharing information among the natural resources departments of their states in order to limit future flood damage.
(UNDATED) -- More than 80 Missouri lawmakers say the State Supreme Court got it wrong on its “disastrous” bail changes. In a signed letter the lawmakers say the high court should toss out the changes and work with the Legislature to come up with revised changes. The rules launched last July say judges can only charge bail fees to help ensure safety or the defendant’s appearance in court. The lawmakers say the judges legislated from the bench by turning a House bill into rules.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that would allow a college in southwest Missouri to employ police officers on-campus will go before a House committee today. The bill, sponsored by Branson's Jeffery Justus is called the "Private College Campus Protection Act." A similar version last year would have allowed any Missouri private college or university to employ police officers on-campus, but the bill stalled. Justus has rewritten the language so that the new bill only applies to College of the Ozarks, which is located in Point Lookout.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri senate committee is scheduled to hear testimony today on legislation that would create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Senator Tony Leutkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) of St. Joseph has proposed the Narcotics Control Act. It would require healthcare providers to keep a record of any controlled substance they dole out and who is getting the prescription. Under the measure, doctors who don't comply would face fines.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup last year, and Missourians will have their chance to see the trophy today at the Capitol. All are invited to take photos with the famed trophy, hug it, even kiss it, but as tradition dictates, unless your name is engraved on the side, don’t pick it up. The trophy will be on display from eleven until two, and lines are expected to be long.