(UNDATED) -- Today will be the second day teams from FEMA's Disaster Survivor Assistance program will be on the ground in the state, offering help for those affected by flooding between April and early July. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports their arrival follows President Donald Trump's approval of Missouri's request for an official emergency declaration last week. 20 counties across the state are eligible for disaster relief resources through FEMA.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Cardinals legend Bob Gibson is battling pancreatic cancer. At 83-years-old the Hall of Famer will undergo six months of chemotherapy, according to his agent. Gibson, inducted into the Baseball Hall in 1981, won two World Series titles with the Cardinals. The team retired his number 45 in 1975.
(Clinton, MO) -- A hospital in west-central Missouri’s Clinton says a potentially-infectious patient who visited the emergency room this week did not have an infectious disease. Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare says routine screening, medical staff quickly identifying potential risks and following CDC protocol ensured the safety of patients and staff.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri is getting a major boost for its future 220-million dollar health institute in Columbia. The medical technology giant Siemens (sea-mens) is giving the center 133-million dollars worth of equipment to help diagnose and treat patients faster and better. Radiology Department Chair Tali Altes (tally all-tess) says the state-of-the-art medical imaging equipment opens up new lines of research to prevent and cure diseases.