(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police say a 10-year-old boy has died of a gunshot wound he suffered while sitting on his front porch Friday night. Police are searching for a blue S-U-V which was involved in the drive-by shooting. The victim and four adults were sitting together at about 8:30 P-M when someone opened fire with what is thought to have been an assault rifle. No names have been released and no one else was hit.
(Ava, MO) -- Douglas County authorities say a nine-year-old child was in the back seat of a car when it was stolen Saturday at a gas station in West Plains. Brad Davis was taken into custody by Howell and Douglas county deputies Sunday at about 7:00 P-M. The nine-year-old was able to escape when Davis stopped the stolen vehicle for a moment. Davis was already wanted on warrants from Howell, Texas and Wright counties.
(Center, MO) -- The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reports a three-year-old child drowned in a neighbor's swimming pool Sunday morning. No names have been released. Investigators say a small group of children got out of the house where they were staying and entered the pool with no adult supervision. The homeowner found the child Sunday morning and began C-P-R, but the victim was unresponsive.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Officials at Jefferson City Memorial Airport say a pilot wasn't injured when his plane flipped onto its top during a rough landing Saturday morning. The single-engine plane came to a rest about 10 feet from the runway shortly after 11:00 A-M. The pilot -- whose name hasn't been released -- was able to climb out of the plane uninjured. The crash was evidently caused by strong crosswinds while the pilot was practicing touch and go landings.