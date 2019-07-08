(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have taken a 59-year-old man into custody as they continue their investigation of human remains which were found. A prison inmate told authorities Sandy Gallaspie shot the victim and he helped Gallaspie bury the body. Gallaspie's wife, Suzanna Ponder-Williams, has already been arrested and charged with abandonment of a corpse. The Cole County Sheriff's Office had offered a 500-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.
(Corning, MO) -- Emergency repair work is planned to begin soon on two northwest Missouri levees heavily damaged by major flooding this spring. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers official says damage to the levees along Mill Creek and the Big Tarkio River have caused real problems in northwest Missouri from Corning to Craig. Any repairs made this year will be temporary and will not restore the levees to their pre-flood condition.
(West Plains, MO) -- West Plains city officials will hold a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss building a solar farm at an old landfill property. The solar farm would cost about seven-million dollars and electricity customers already have some of the lowest rates found anywhere. Supporters of the solar farm say they are looking ahead up to 10 years when transmission costs and electric rates are expected to go up. They say the 29-acre project could actually mean lower rates and could save West Plains about 650-thousand dollars-a-year.
(Camdenton, MO) -- Businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks don't think the deaths of two people in boat crashes will affect the booming tourist trade. They're more worried about recent bouts of severe weather. The lake is called the "Midwest's premier lake resort destination," with thousands of visitors every day. One business owner says he is glad those people come, but he wishes they would be more responsible on the water and more mindful of people's property.