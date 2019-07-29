(Mexico, MO) -- The Audrain County prosecutor plans to charge three teenagers as adults for the murder of a Mexico man. Dekhise, Demetric and Trebion Dorsey will face charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the February incident. They will be arraigned August 9th. Twenty-seven-year-old Ta'Juan Williams named the three as his attackers when officers with the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a shots-fired call. Williams died after he was taken to St. Mary's Hospital.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- St. Joseph police were waiting for a kidnapping suspect from South Dakota as she drove down Interstate 29. South Dakota authorities had called ahead about a woman who might be traveling through the area. Officers were able to take her into custody and rescue the seven-year-old child who was in her vehicle. The names of the woman and the victim have not been released.
(Cave City, AR) -- A 33-year-old Missouri man who died in a traffic accident last weekend first gained national attention in 1998 when he and a friend killed five people. Drew Grant was 11 years old when he and Mitchell Johnson shot and killed four students and a teacher at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro. Grant had changed his name from Andrew Golden and he was living in Jackson, Missouri. He had been released from prison in 2007.
(Washington, DC) -- The family of a 30-year-old American who was detained in Syria says he has been released. Samuel Goodwin grew up in St. Louis. He had crossed over into northwest Syria on May 25th, but the family isn't saying why he was there or how he was captured. The U-S State Department has confirmed the release, saying Goodwin is in good health and is with his family.