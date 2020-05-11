(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Josh Hawley says there are deep, long-standing flaws in the global economic system which need to be reformed. The Missouri Republican has introduced a joint resolution to withdraw this country from the World Trade Organization. Hawley says the Chinese Communist Party has weaponized the W-T-O for its benefit – at the expense of American workers. The W-T-O was established in 1994.
(Dora, MO) -- Authorities investigating a weekend murder in Dora say they have the shooting suspect in custody. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Devon Massey was shot in the chest on the side of a county road near Dora Saturday night. The shooter was the one who called 9-1-1, but he didn’t know where he was so it took deputies several hours to find the crime scene. Investigators say the victim, the shooter and a third person had been riding in a vehicle when they had a fight. Deputies say they need to talk to that third person. An autopsy on Massey’s body will be performed today (Monday).
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the number of patients with positive test results for COVID-19 is approaching 10,000. Ten more patients died Sunday bringing the state’s total to 482. D-H-S-S officials say more than 115 thousand people have been tested so far. St. Louis city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County account for more than 60 percent of the cases in Missouri.
(Kansas City, MO) -- U-S Army Corps of Engineers construction crews are finally getting some help from the weather while they repair damaged levees along the Missouri River. About half of the 61 levees between Rulo, Nebraska and the Mississippi River have been restored. There is still work to be done, but river flows and reservoir conditions aren’t putting as much pressure on the crews doing the job. Forecasters had warned of the saturated ground and additional flooding risk, but conditions have been drier over the last few months.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- When the Missouri House Rules and Legislative Oversight committee meets in executive session tonight (Monday), it will be considering a bill changing the state’s election laws. Existing absentee voting laws would be amended. State Representative Paul Wieland wants to expand the list of reasons for voting absentee to avoiding the risk of contracting or transmitting coronavirus. The provision would only remain in effect while a state of emergency has been declared by the governor.