(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports five new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday run the state’s total to 594. There were 112 deaths in the last week. State health officials say 114 new positive cases raise Missouri’s total to 10-thousand-789 in that category. More than 146 thousand people in Missouri have been tested. The state’s stay-at-home order was lifted almost two weeks ago.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Some businesses in St. Louis city and St. Louis County reopen today (Monday) – with some restrictions. Malls, other retailer locations, bars, restaurants, churches and daycares are included in the first wave of places allowed to get back to business. State Parks campgrounds will begin a phased reopening, with reservations will be required prior to arrival. Campers will use a new contactless, self-check-in feature. State Park beaches will reopen on Thursday. And, the Ford plant near Kansas City also reopens today.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bills allowing people to vote by mail more easily and increasing penalties for violent crime were passed on the final day of Missouri’s legislative session. The special voting provisions will be in effect for elections this year. The bill passed with bipartisan support, but both parties had questions. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said he doesn’t support it anymore – after a photo I-D requirement was removed. The unusual legislative session was interrupted for several weeks due to concerns about COVID-19.
(Belton, MO) -- An officer-involved shooting in Belton has resulted in a suspect being hospitalized in serious condition. The incident happened Sunday at about 8:00 a-m in a mobile home park. Belton officers and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance. Belton officers found the suspect and another person and as they were trying to take at least one of them into custody, a shot was fired. No names have been released.
(Milan, MO) -- Authorities in Sullivan County have charged a mother with drowning her newborn baby in a restroom at work. Twenty-eight-year-old Makuya Kambamba of Kirksville faces several charges, including first-degree murder. The incident reportedly happened last week at the Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Milan. Kambamba works there. Investigators say she told them she saw the infant moving as he was face down in the toilet water. A nurse at the facility found the body about 30 minutes later.