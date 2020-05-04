(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports more than 200 new cases of coronavirus, running the state’s total to eight-thousand-386, as of Sunday. There were no additional deaths, leaving that total at 352. State officials say the increase of testing capacities will result in more positive test results. There are currently 142 official testing sites in the state.
(Lake of the Ozarks, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the four victims of a fatal boat explosion of the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. Fifty-two-year-old boat operator Brent Soloman had minor injuries. Passengers Lauren Wilken, 37, and Benjamin Dodd, 47, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Fifty-three-year-old Shawn Carroll was killed. Troopers say the boat had just been fueled and the explosion happened when it was restarted.
(Mexico, MO) -- While other nursing care centers in Missouri have been plagued by dozens of cases of coronavirus, the seven veterans homes in the state have had just one. The Missouri Veterans Commission restricted public access to its facilities March 8th, just 24 hours after the first case in the state was announced. The lone case was at the St. Louis Veterans Home. There have been no positive test results at homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mount Vernon, St. James or Warrensburg.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The National Park Service is once again turning off the lights which illuminate the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. They will be darkened for the next two weeks to protect migrating birds. The bright lights can sometimes distract the birds while they are flying, causing them to hit the 630-foot tall monument. Bird watchers say migrating birds like bald eagles, tree sparrows, turkey vultures and egrets will be passing through the area until the end of this month.
(Columbia, MO) -- At one time it was the second-oldest college football rivalry in the nation. After a 14-year break, the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks will renew their border battle in 2025 with a game at Faurot Field. The schools have announced a four-game contract alternating between Columbia and Lawrence, Kansas. Games are also on the schedule for 2026, 2031 and 2032. The two bitter rivals haven’t met on the football field since 2011 – just before Mizzou left the Big 12 and joined the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers and Jayhawks have played each other 120 times – now the eighth oldest rivalry in the country.