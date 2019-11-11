(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health wants a ban on the practice of medical marijuana businesses paying their taxes in cash. Industry officials say that would keep some small businesses from being able to operate. Medical marijuana is legal in Missouri but sales are still prohibited under federal law. That makes institutions like banks reluctant to work with the cannabis industry. The businesses wind up paying their bills and employee salaries in cash. Banks are leery of being accused of money laundering.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A former St. Louis police officer has admitted he attacked an undercover officer two years ago thinking he was a protester. Randy Hays entered a guilty plea to the federal charge Friday, but no sentencing date has been set. The incident happened during a demonstration after the acquittal of former officer Jason Stockley, who had been charged with shooting a black man to death. One of the three other officers indicted last year has also pleaded guilty, while two have a December trial date.
(Columbia, MO) -- Central Missouri authorities are looking for four home invasion suspects who wounded a person while taking some personal property. The victim says three black men and a white man identified themselves as F-B-I agents when they came in the door Saturday night and ordered everyone to get on the floor. Columbia police applied a tourniquet to the shooting victim's leg before medical personnel arrived. No names have been released and no arrests have been reported.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A St. Joseph mother has been given a life sentence for drowning her son two years ago. Prosecutors told the court Sydney Jones held the six-month-old victim underwater in a bathtub for several minutes. Investigators testified she had been acting strangely that night and in some follow-up interviews, repeating the phrase, "I am a child of God." Jones was found guilty in July and mental illness was ruled out as a defense.