(Galena, MO) -- The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is holding a 30-year-old woman on arson and murder charges after a house fire Saturday afternoon in Reeds Spring. A witness said Elizabeth Rose Horn was acting suspiciously near the burning home. Firefighters found the body of 74-year-old Walter Scott inside. Deputies say she made what they call a “spontaneous admittance” while she was in custody by saying she had killed someone. She is being held on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Authorities in St. Joseph say a 14-year-old shooting victim has died a week after he was wounded. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Another teen suspected of shooting him was originally charged with assault, but juvenile justice officials expect the charge to be upgraded. The suspect is also 14 years old. He has a status hearing scheduled for December 20th in Buchanan County. The shooting happened November 9th and the teen died last Friday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Some Missouri lawmakers say a tax incentive deal with General Motors could see millions of taxpayer dollars going to the automaker while it lays off thousands of workers. G-M will only promise to retain two-thousand jobs at its plant in Wentzville. The state has offered it 50-million dollars in tax incentives. G-M currently has 43-hundred people working at that plant, so it’s only promising to keep half of the workers on the job.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the Bill Emerson Bridge over the Mississippi River Saturday. It had been closed for 10 hours after a barge slammed into a support Friday at about 9:20 P-M. Engineers needed to check the bridge to make sure its integrity wasn’t compromised. The inspection was completed at 7:13 A-M Saturday and vehicles were allowed to cross into southern Illinois about 30 minutes later. Over the last two or three years, barges have hit bridges over that river at Chester, Illinois and Caruthersville.