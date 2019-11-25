(Jefferson City, MO) -- Two former caregivers have admitted they failed to seek medical care for a developmentally disabled man who died five years ago. Fifty-nine-year-old Anthony Flores and 54-year-old Sherry Paulo entered guilty pleas to the federal charges Friday. Paulo also pleaded guilty to health care fraud because she tried to hide the fact that Carl DeBrodie had died. His body was found encased in concrete in a wooden crate in a storage unit rented by Paulo. Both could face more than 15 years in prison when they are sentenced.
(Caldwell County, MO) -- Human remains found in northwest Missouri and western Nebraska have been positively identified as two missing Shawano County brothers. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department says dental records confirm Nicholas Diemel’s remains were found on a farm in northwest Missouri. Justin Diemel’s remains were discovered in a livestock trailer recently sold to a western Nebraska rancher. Missouri cattle farmer Garland Joseph Nelson is jailed without bond on two counts of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and other charges. In July, the Diemels traveled from Wisconsin to Missouri to collect 250-thousand dollars Nelson owed them in a business deal.
(Independence, MO) -- Independence City Council member Karen DeLuccie says she spoke with F-B-I agents about a pair of business deals conducted by the city in 2017. DeLuccie had criticized the plan to spend almost 10-million dollars tearing down the old Missouri City Power Plant. A bid that wasn’t accepted was less than half the cost of the winning bid. The F-B-I is also looking into the purchase of the Rockwood Golf Club for one-million dollars, just a few months after the seller had obtained it for half that price. DeLuccie says she’s still waiting for a good explanation.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police are involved in a homicide investigation now. The death last week of 46-year-old Frederick Owens changed things. Owens drove himself to a police station last August with a gunshot wound to his body. He told officers he had been arguing with a 47-year-old man when that man pulled out a gun and shot him. He died three months later – last Wednesday. The accused shooter hasn’t been named and police said they couldn’t confirm whether he was in custody Sunday.