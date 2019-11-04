(Springfield, MO) -- Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says his office believes the college student who fired shots at a deputy last week eventually killed himself after a standoff. The shooter’s name hasn’t been released. He reported called Missouri State University and made a threat Friday. When deputies showed up at his home, he opened fire – but didn’t hit anyone. After a standoff lasting about an hour, authorities sent a robot into the home and the body of the student was found.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A working group at City Hall has a long list of companies applying to run St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The next month will be spent going over the paperwork 18 companies have submitted. There are some big questions to be answered. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the private operator will have to pay off the more-than-600-million-dollar debt. Krewson says he wants to see if they are proposing to build new terminals or to take care of nearly one-billion dollars in deferred maintenance projects.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County judge has ordered that a woman be removed from the tree where she has been perched by this Friday. Sutu Forte is protesting the Hinkson Creek trail extension. Forte says she plans to remain in the tree, 23 feet off the ground when deputies come to remove her. Supporters say she will chain herself to the tree. Construction on the project is expected to start today (Monday). A group of protesters plans to remain at the bottom of the tree supporting her until Forte finally comes down.
(Lexington, MO) -- When the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 70 last week, troopers say they found a 15-year-old girl with several pounds of meth strapped to her body. A 22-year-old California woman was driving the car. Troopers say they are investigating a drug trafficking crime which may also be a human trafficking crime. The teenager’s mother told authorities she thought her daughter was at school and she didn’t know the California woman.