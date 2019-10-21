(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police have taken a 19-year-old shooting suspect into custody. Cameron White was found a few blocks away from the location where a 13-year-old boy was shot Saturday night. The victim was taken to a hospital and he died at about 4:00 A-M Sunday. White is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and he is being held in the Boone County Jail. Police are hoping someone with information about the shooting will come forward.
(Columbia Police: 573-874-7652 / CrimeStoppers: 573-875-TIPS)
(Moberly, MO) -- A corrections officer faces drug charges after a meth pipe containing residue tested positive for the drug. Twenty-seven-year-old Dallas Twyman was about to start his shift when the discovery was made during a routine pat-down by a senior officer. Twyman faces felony drug charges and he has been fired from his job. He told investigators the pipe was for his own personal use and not for an inmate. He said he made a “stupid decision” as he tried to deal with the stressful job.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The homicide rate for children ages 17 and younger is four times higher in St. Louis than it is in Kansas City or Indianapolis and double the rate in Baltimore. A published report indicates 584 children have been killed in St. Louis since 1990, with more than 70 percent of them living in the predominantly black north side. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch did the study this city marked its 12th homicide of the year. St. Louis’ rate of homicides among its children is 10 times the national figure.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man is going to prison for 91 years for shooting a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in the leg three-and-a-half years ago. Ronald Morris became combative outside Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City in May 2016 during a confrontation. He grabbed a pistol and shot the trooper shortly before a second trooper shot him. Morris was sentenced last week during a Jackson County Court appearance.