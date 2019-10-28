(Wentzville, MO) General Motors plants in Wentzville and Kansas City, Kansas are among those where production has resumed. Members of the United Auto Workers Union ratified a new contract with G-M late last week. The agreement ends a strike which lasted 40 days. The new deal allows union members to keep their contribution to the company health plan at an extremely-low three-percent. In return, G-M says it will have more flexibility in the way it runs the plants as the industry shifts from gas-powered to electric-powered vehicles.
(O’Fallon, WI) -- A 43-year-old Missouri mother faces a charge of endangering a minor after beating a teenager up for refusing to return her son’s expensive shirt. Tonya Carrillo reportedly told investigators she hopes the 14-year-old victim “learns from this incident,” adding his parents don’t seem to care about the way he behaves. Police are still looking for a man who was involved in the July incident. The teen suffered cuts and scrapes and a dislocated note in the attack which was caught on surveillance video.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri drivers are being challenged to buckle up and put their phones down Tuesday as part of an effort to reduce distracted driving in the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri Coalition of Roadway Safety are working together on the challenge. Drivers will see Buckle Up/Phone Down messages on Mo-Dot electronic message boards around the state. National officials say distracted driving is the leading cause of traffic crashes both across the nation and on Missouri roads.
(Galena, WI) – Authorities in southwest Missouri responded to a call so quickly they managed to arrive at the scene just as four suspects were trying to burglarize a location. The action starts shortly before midnight Friday. Deputies say they took a woman into custody immediately, while three men ran into the woods. Two suspects were tracked down and authorities are still looking for the final accused burglar.