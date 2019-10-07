(St. Louis County, MO) -- Five people were shot at a high school alumni event Saturday night in north St. Louis County. Police said the shots were fired after a disturbance broke out among several people at the Normandy Annual All Alumni Bonfire. Four of the victims were men between the ages of 28 and 48 and a fifth was a 31-year-old woman. As of Sunday afternoon none of the injures to the victims were considered critical. Police say they don't believe this is a random shooting.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- A police officer shot and killed a man who pointed a handgun at officers Sunday morning. Just after 10:30 Maryland Heights Police responded to a report of a disturbance and encountered a man who pointed his weapon at officers. One officer fired, striking and killing the man. Police recovered the man's handgun at the scene. Maryland Heights Police requested St. Louis County Police assist in the investigation.
(Washington D.C.) -- Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt, part of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is investigating a second reported whistleblower claiming to have first-hand knowledge of President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president. Appearing on "Face the Nation" Sunday, Blunt said it doesn’t matter if there is another informant because “we’ve all seen the transcripts now." While Blunt supports the law protecting government whistleblowers, he questioned why those with first-hand knowledge did not come forward first.
(UNDATED) -- The Trump Administration released a plan to boost an unspecified amount of ethanol that oil refineries must add to their fuel starting in 2020. The Environmental Protection Agency says the rules would ensure that more than 15-billion gallons of ethanol be blended into the fuel supply. Bradley Schad (shad) with the Missouri Corn Growers Association is pleased with the package calling it, "right for farmers and the ethanol industry." The plan also aims to remove further barriers to the sale of higher ethanol blends of fuel like E15.
(Creve Coeur, MO) -- There's a ceremonial ribbon cutting today for the new Creve Coeur Police Station in St. Louis County. Voters approved a ten-point-seven-million-dollar bond issue for the project in November 2016 and construction began in February of last year. The Creve Coeur Police Department moved into the new police station when construction was substantially completed in late August. The mayor and police chief will mark the "official" opening of the 25-thousand-square foot, two-story facility today.