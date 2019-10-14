(Omaha, NE) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says releases from the Gavins Point Dam into the Missouri River will remain high through mid-December – and could go higher. The Corps had hoped to reduce those releases by the end of October. Instead, they will continue at 80-thousand cubic-feet-per-second. Corps officials say they are working to deal with excessive runoff from the upper Missouri River basin. Runoff this year is already the second-highest in the 121 years of record-keeping and September numbers were 16 times higher than average.
(Raytown, MO) -- Raytown police report they have taken a shooting suspect into custody after a long standoff Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the report shortly after 1:00 P-M. Officers say they found the victim outside a home and he said he had been shot by his nephew. The suspect ran to his home three blocks away and barricaded himself inside for almost six hours. No names have been released, but Raytown police say they are still investigating. The 60-year-old victim died.
(St. Louis, MO) -- One member of the St. Louis City Council thinks a request for 200-thousand dollars from the Loop Trolley should be rejected. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has sent a letter to the council saying without that cash the trolley could be insolvent by next month. Page adds the service would need another half-million dollars next year. K-M-O-X Radio is reporting Loop Trolley Company Board President John Meyer Junior says November 15th is the deadline to keep the service running. A reduction in service starts this week.
(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say a fight inside a nightclub spilled out into the parking lot Sunday morning – where shots were fired. The incident at Club Rodeo was reported at about 1:30 A-M as the business was closing for the night. Officers say nobody was hit, but about a half-dozen cars were damaged and two bullets hit the building. Police are looking for the shooters who opened fire.