(St. Louis, MO) -- At least the 20th child has died of gunfire this year in the St. Louis area. The latest happened Friday in north St. Louis County when shots were fired at a home, striking a 15-year-old boy inside and killing him. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police do not think the shooting was random.
(Columbia, MO) -- A University of Missouri Police Department report shows a decline in violent crime last year. Sexual assault reports dropped to ten last year, compared to 17 the previous year. Cases of stalking declined to 29 in 2018, versus 49 in 2017. The report also shows more people are getting busted on the Columbia campus for booze-related reasons with 233 people arrested for alcohol violations last year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Jefferson City Police and the Union Pacific Railroad are teaming up to shine the spotlight on rail safety education today. A joint effort Friday resulted in ten traffic stops for motorists who did not heed warnings at railroad crossings. Missouri Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Tim Hull says in 2018, there were nine fatalities at Missouri railroad crossings, putting the state tenth in the nation in fatalities. So far in 2019, there has been one fatality and eight injuries.
(Lee's Summit, MO) -- Missouri has another millionaire. A one-point-two million dollar Missouri Lotto ticket was sold in western Missouri’s Lee’s Summit. The ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at the Temp Stop convenience there. The winner matched all six numbers from the grand prize.