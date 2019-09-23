(Columbia, MO) -- Two weekend homicides are the latest example of increasing gun violence in Columbia. Police say a man and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Doctors weren't able to save 36-year-old Antonio Lasha Houston or 33-year-old Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, both of Columbia. The city has had 10 homicides so far this year. Police haven't said what led to the shooting and haven't announced any arrests.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office reports at least five people were wounded in an early-morning shooting at what is called a "lifestyle and swingers club." No names have been released and the shooting victims are expected to survive. Investigators say three of the five walked away from the hospital without making statements to detectives. Sheriff's Darryl Forte says the motive for the shooting at The Spott Club in an unincorporated area of the county isn't known.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A 38-year-old worker at a Jefferson City Walmart store faces charges of making a terrorist threat after a Friday outburst. Investigators say Nicholas Pratte was angry after meeting with supervisors about his productivity. He allegedly made comments about getting a gun and shooting people. Management at the retail store decided to hire outside security as a precaution. Pratte is accused of threatening to shoot his co-workers. He was also accused last month of threatening to shoot up a middle school, causing it to be locked down.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- The Veterans Administration is planning construction of a 47-million dollar V-A health care center in Cape Girardeau. The announcement was made Friday at the John J. Pershing Medical Center in Poplar Bluff. The 43-thousand-square-foot facility will go up on a seven-acre site near Interstate 55. Federal officials expect the new center to be operating by 2022 with a goal of enrolling three-thousand new veterans as patients in the next two years.