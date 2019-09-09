(Jefferson City, MO) -- He wants to keep the job. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced he will run for a full-term in office. The 63-year-old Republican said he wants to create opportunities for education while making the formal announcement Sunday. Parson took over the position 15 months ago when Eric Greitens resigned. Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway has already announced she is running for the position.
(Mount Vernon, MO) -- Four men are being sought for the kidnapping a woman, holding her for two days, injecting her with drugs and raping her. The victim from Springfield says she was held against her will at a home in Everton. Authorities are looking for David Browning Arnold, James Maggard Junior, Zachery Wade and Donnie Wills. The victim says she was abducted August 20th. Charges in the case have also been filed against Wanda Maggard.
(Albany, MO) -- A Gentry County woman has reached a plea agreement in a case involving an 11-year-old girl who was handcuffed to a cage and beaten. Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Reed had originally faced more than 40 charges. Investigators who handled the case think Reed's boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson, had abused the girl. Reed was set to go to trial later this month. She will have to serve at least 85 percent of a 15-year prison sentence before she is eligible for parole.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A 38-year-old St. Louis man faces charges of first-degree murder after apparently bragging about the killing on Facebook. Investigators say Terrell Whiting posted on the social media site that he had boosted the city's murder count last July. Whiting is in jail without bond for shooting 33-year-old Rafael Givens to death. Formal charges were filed last Friday.