(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police report two people were killed and a third was wounded in a pair of shooting incidents last weekend. Eighteen-year-old college student Nadria Wright was apparently an innocent bystander who was killed by a stray bullet just before midnight Friday. She was a freshman at Columbia College. Twenty-eight-year-old Sam Baldwin the Fourth is expected to survive. Two hours later a Columbia hospital called police reporting a gunshot victim was in its emergency room. Nineteen-year-old E'quan Spain didn't survive.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A sentencing hearing for a juvenile defendant found to have committed arson and manslaughter will be held September 24th in Buchanan County. That teen is one of three accused of causing the death of 14-year-old Cameron Satterly. The judge made his finding last Friday in juvenile court. Due to the ages of the accused, no names have been released. Satterly's body was found in the rubble of a north St. Joseph home in April, two months after it burned down.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Some witnesses are unavailable and others have recanted their testimony, so the Jackson Count prosecutor has decided not to retry a man for a double murder in 1996. Ricky Kidd served 23 years until a judge ruled he had been wrongfully convicted. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says she can't establish Kidd's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, so there won't be a re-trial. Kidd was found guilty of killing George Bryant and Oscar Bridges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in his first trial.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A weekend shooting in south St. Louis leaves one person dead and three others wounded. All of the victims were found in a car Saturday at about 3:45 A-M. No names have been released. One man was dead and a second man was listed in critical condition. Another man and woman were listed in stable condition. Two other men were shot to death in separate St. Louis incidents.