(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police report a weekend shooting has left a six-year-old boy dead and his nine-year-old sister with critical wounds. Investigators say a man was driving in the city’s Kingsway East neighborhood with a woman and her three children when a man across the street starting shooting into their car. Doctors say they expect the girl to survive and police haven’t announced any arrests yet. The victims haven't been identified.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A St. Joseph woman is admitting she assaulted her two-month-old child while living overseas in 2016. Twenty-nine-year-old Baillie Hannah entered guilty pleas to charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and making a false statement to a federal law enforcement officer while she was in Kansas City Federal Court Friday. The incidents happened while Hannah’s former husband was stationed in Germany with the U-S Army. The little boy suffered a serious brain injury and several broken bones. The father, Derreck Dickerson, pleaded guilty to obstruction and making false statements last December.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Michael Bloomberg is the only Democratic presidential candidate to buy air time on Missouri media so far – but, he’s spent nine million dollars. The New York billionaire has hit the ground running, with 45 full-time campaign staff members in five offices around Missouri. Missouri’s presidential primary is set for March 10th. The party will hold what it calls a “Show-Me Showdown” at the Kansas City Convention Center March 8th.
(Harrisonville, MO) -- Even though Harrisonville in western Missouri is right in the middle of “Tornado Alley,” a lot of homes there don’t have basements. Now, people will have a place to go if severe weather approaches. The city has opened three storm shelters available to the public – including people driving on Interstate 49 which passes through the town. The storm shelters are well-marked and are located inside concrete basements at three Harrisonville churches.