(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has topped 900. The 65 confirmed cases Sunday are actually less than Friday and Saturday – which had more than 100 each day. State officials report 12 deaths from COVID-19. The D-H-S-S reports more than 12 thousand patients have been tested for the virus to this point.
(Ferguson, MO) -- Ferguson police say it’s possible the shooting of a four-year-old girl Sunday was an accident. Officers were called to the home shortly after noon and they say the injured child was “conscious and alert.” She was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say several adults and children were inside the home at the time. Police haven’t been specific about what might have led to the shooting and no names have been released.
(Jonesboro, AR) -- Local officials say no one was killed when a major tornado swept through the northeastern Arkansas city Saturday. The storm left a trail of flattened homes and buildings behind. Only two of the 22 injured people were kept overnight in hospitals for treatment. Jonesboro police post images on social media showing buildings with broken walls, commercial buildings destroyed and debris scattered across a parking lot. The storm crossed Jonesboro at about 5:00 p-m local time. A curfew was in place while debris was cleared from roadways.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Public Service Commission is asking local officials in the state to recognize utility employees as essential workers. State regulators made the request whether or not shelter-in-place orders have been issued. Commission members sent an open letter saying telecommunications, electrical, natural gas, water and sewer workers provide essential work needed by residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
(Chillicothe, MO) -- No charges will be filed against a Livingston County deputy sheriff involved in a fatal shooting March 19th. Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren ruled the shooting by Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter justified. The man killed has been identified as 33-year-old Kyle Eichler of Chillicothe. Deputies had conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle in Wheeling and deputies say he was resisting arrest when he was shot. Eichler died after being taken to a hospital.