(Kirksville, MO) -- The Peace Corps has ranked Truman State University in Kirksville 19th among the nation’s top volunteer-producing colleges and universities. Truman is the only Missouri school to be included in the top 25 on any of the Peace Corps’ lists. About 130 Missourians are currently serving in the Peace Corps. More than 36-hundred Missouri residents have served in the Peace Corps since 1961.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Farmers and other people living in northwest Missouri impacted by record flooding will have an opportunity to have their questions answered at roundtable meetings next Monday. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Department of Natural Resources, the Missouri Farm Bureau and other organizations will host the roundtables Monday morning at the Atchison County Extension Building in Rock Port and that afternoon at the East Hills Library in St. Joseph. Farm Bureau says more than one-point-four million acres of Missouri farmland went unplanted in 2019 due to flooding.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Drivers in downtown Jefferson City will notice Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe driving John Deere tractors next Friday. Parson and Kehoe will drive from the Governor's Mansion to the Capitol building. It's part of National F-F-A Week. Officials say more than 200 F-F-A students from across Missouri will welcome Parson and Kehoe after their tractor parade.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A leader in Missouri's Legislative Black Caucus has filed for the Missouri Senate, hoping to replace term-limited Senator Jamilah (pronounced Ja-ME-lah) Nasheed in November. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Steven Roberts emphasizes the importance of bipartisanship, noting the Black Caucus met with GOP Governor Mike Parson this week. Roberts, who's a former St. Louis City prosecutor, is also concerned about crime in the Gateway City.