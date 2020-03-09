(Warrensburg, MO) -- Warrensburg police have identified the 29-year-old man shot to death Saturday morning. Officers say they found the body of Joseph B. Campbell when they responded to a 9-1-1 call about a possible shooting at 4:30 A-M. The 30-year-old man suspected of shooting Campbell turned himself in shortly after that. Warrensburg police say they are still investigating to find out what led up to the fatal shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Officials at Washington University are planning to build an 11-story, 616-million-dollar research facility on the St. Louis campus. It will house the university’s research on the human brain and nervous system and will immediately become one of the largest neuroscience research buildings in the country. More than 900 researchers will be working in the facility by late in 2023. The project will be funded through taxable bonds.
(Seymour, IA) -- Authorities in southeast Iowa suspect a Kirksville man who was found dead had been involved in a burglary. When deputies responded to the burglary call in Seymour Friday night they were told two suspects had already left the scene. Officers found 43-year-old Scott Howard of Kirksville dead near an unoccupied vehicle near the location of the home invasion. A second suspect, 17-year-old Keith Steen, also of Kirksville, was found nearby and arrested, with charges of robbery, burglary, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony filed against him. Sheen is being held in the Wayne County Jail.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A nationwide study finds vehicle taxes in Missouri are among the highest in the country. The website WalletHub-dot-com compiled the figures and is reporting Missouri’s property taxes on vehicles are the fifth-highest among the 50 states. The Show-Me State has an effective two-and-a-half percent vehicle tax rate. Missouri was 27th in the nation when it comes to real estate property taxes.