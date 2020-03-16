(Washington, DC) -- After hours of negotiation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, the U-S House of Representatives gave its overwhelming support to an eight-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package Saturday. The final vote was 363-to-40. President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign the bill into law, but it hasn’t been scheduled for a vote in the U-S Senate yet. Two members of the Missouri Congressional delegation voted against the measure – Republicans Billy Long and Jason Smith. All 40 “Nay” votes were cast by Republicans.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a fifth person has tested positive for coronavirus in the state. The patient in Greene County tested positive after traveling. State officials say another patient tested positive in Greene County, two positives were in St. Louis County and the other one was in Henry County. That patient was originally treated at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred to another hospital. Now, Golden Valley has been told not to admit new emergency patients.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Authorities in Kansas City report the 2019 homicide count has risen after the death of a two-year-old child. Police officers were called to an apartment December 23rd last year, finding the unresponsive victim inside. Two-year-old Stevie L. Osborn was hospitalized and died later. The child’s death was ruled a homicide February 20th and reported last week. Investigators say they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests or charges have been announced yet.
(St. Paul, MN) -- A large-scale netting operation on the Upper Mississippi River will be conducted after more than 50 invasive carp were found. The discovery was made last week by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources near La Crosse and Trempealeau. State biologists identified 39 silver and 11 grass crap near La Crosse – and one silver carp caught farther upstream. Scientists say it’s the biggest concentration of the invasion carp which has been detected so far upstream. It’s thought the fish migrated north when dam gates were opened last summer to release floodwaters.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- Members of the Buchanan County Commission say their vote to ban wind farms in the county is based on information received by the Planning and Zoning Commission during several meetings and public hearings. Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer says no one testified on behalf of wind energy at the public hearings. Opponents were worried about property values. Sawyer says he doesn’t think any legal challenges will be filed against the ban.