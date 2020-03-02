(Columbia, MO) -- A Boone County grand jury has indicted a man in his wife’s disappearance four months after she went missing. Investigators think Joseph Elledge strangled or suffocated the victim and dumped her body in a river. Police have searched a stretch of the Lamine River in Cooper County several times but haven’t found Mengqi Ji’s body. Police say they are still searching for evidence in Callaway, Boone, Howard, Randolph and Cooper counties. The grand jury indictment for first-degree murder was handed down last Friday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say they have taken a person of interest into custody in a fatal shooting which happened in front of a police station Friday. Investigators say three children ages three-to-seven were present when the 34-year-old victim was shot inside an S-U-V which was sitting in front of K-C-P-D’s Central Patrol Division. After he was sounded, the victim ran from the vehicle before collapsing at the station’s front door. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting. The person of interest was arrested at a nearby home.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission reports it has received 845 appeals from companies who were denied state permits to grow, sell or distribute medical marijuana. Many of those appealing say the scoring system used to award the permits was flawed. One attorney points out that applications which were largely identical received substantially-different scores. Lawmakers have opened an investigation and they plan to hold hearings on the process.
(Cabool, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a pilot and his passenger escaped serious injuries when their small plane crashed Saturday near Cabool. Both the 86-year-old pilot and his 66-year-old passenger are from Rolla. Their names haven’t been released. The pilot says the cockpit of the plane filled with smoke as they took off from the Cabool airport. The crash happened when he tried to return and land.