(Cuba, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday in Cuba. Police say a suspect fired several shots at an officer at about 1:30 P-M when that officer had responded to a domestic disturbance call. The officer suffered a leg wound while returning fire and killing the suspect. No names have been released. The officer was airlifted to a hospital, but he is expected to survive.
(Indianapolis, IN) -- A 57-year-old truck driver from Missouri has entered a guilty plea for his role in a fatal accident in Indiana last July. Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon may an appearance in Marion County Criminal Court Friday. The charges are reckless homicide and seven counts of reckless driving. The accident left a mother and her twin daughters dead, and several other people injured. Indiana State Police say Pollard didn’t slow down when approaching the traffic in a construction zone. He will be sentenced to three-to-nine years when he returns to court next month.
(Platte City, MO) -- A Platte County jury has found a 59-year-old Parkville woman guilty of killing her former husband. Charles Cammisano was shot to death in his Riverside home in September 2007. Investigators say Letti Strait and the victim had been arguing for months because she had improperly claimed custody of his four children so she could collect food stamp benefits. Strait’s husband, Terry, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and he is awaiting sentencing.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- A Saturday ceremony has been held to introduce the new commandant for Rosencrans Air National Guard base in St. Joseph. Colonel Deanna Franks is the first woman to see as commandant of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center. Franks was vice commandant for 18 months before this latest promotion. The combat-tested C-130 pilot called the promotion an honor.