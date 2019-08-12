(St. Joseph, MO) -- The Buchanan County prosecutor has enhanced the charges filed against a man involved in a fatal accident August 2nd. Curtis Lee Hagey is now accused of felony murder. Hagey was allegedly driving a stolen pickup at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic when he caused the fatal wreck. Sixty-eight-year-old James Spillman was killed and one child in each vehicle suffered injuries.
(Hollister, MO) -- Authorities say a 26-year-old Hollister man died early Sunday morning when he jumped in Lake Taneycomo in an effort to get away. A Taney County deputy says Tyler Jones wouldn't pull over when he tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 3:00 A-M. At one point, Jones stopped his sportbike motorcycle and ran down an embankment. The deputy says he heard Jones call for help, but he couldn't find him. Other emergency responders found the body about 15 feet from shore.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Department of Agriculture has cut a deal with its employees to make the move of two research agencies to Kansas City less of a burden. The researchers will be allowed to work remotely from the Washington, D-C area until the end of the year. Workers who move now will get an incentive check for an extra month's pay. About 550 people at the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture were originally going to move to Kansas City by the end of September.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A judge has set a December 2nd trial date for four St. Louis police officers accused in the beating of a fellow officer. Luther Hall was working undercover during a protest in September 2017. Hall says he suffered several herniated discs and a jaw injury when he was attacked. Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta are charged with assault. Colletta is accused of lying to the grand jury which first investigated the case.