(Ferguson, MO) -- Police are searching for one suspect after a uniformed police officer was shot in Ferguson, Missouri Sunday evening. The St. Louis County Police Department said the officer was shot while inside a Walmart. The officer attempted to stop a shoplifter who then shot the officer multiple times. The officer, who police say did not fire his weapon, was wearing a bullet-proof vest and is expected to recover. The suspect fled the scene and is currently at large. In a tweet of support for the officer, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the officer had been working security at the Walmart at the time of the incident.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is expected to give final approval to prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation this week, perhaps as early as Monday afternoon. The House voted 95-56 last week to give initial approval to the bill. Missouri is the only state without a PDMP. Proponents of the bill say Missouri needs to battle drug addiction problems on the front end.
(Branson, MO) -- Firefighters in southwest Missouri's Branson say it's impossible to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home. Firefighters say the blaze closed the main strip in Branson for a time. The funeral home owner says he'll have to rely on area churches to hold funeral services, for now. Forty firefighters fought the blaze, and there were no injuries. Investigators say the severe damage from the fire makes it impossible to determine just how it started.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A bill authored in the Missouri State House of Representatives would ban some registered sex offenders from going within 500 feet of any Missouri Conservation Department nature or education enter. Representative Hannah Kelly of Mountain Grove wrote the bill which would charge violators with a felony. The bill would only apply to sex offenders who have committed certain sex crimes against children.