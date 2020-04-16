(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says approval of the more than two-trillion-dollar emergency relief package was justified, but the real solution lies in re-opening the U-S economy. The Missouri Republican says Congress had to act because governments had imposed the restrictions which had negatively impacted businesses. Graves says the discussion now needs to shift to lifting those restrictions and bringing the economy back. He says the demand has been incredible for the small business loan program included in the emergency package.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor believes it's safe for state lawmakers to return to Jefferson City on April 27, adding that the decision is up to legislators. St. Louis Democratic State Representative Rasheen Aldridge has concerns about health and safety, and calls the Senate Majority Leader's announcement "a bad decision and lack of leadership." Parson said it's important for lawmakers to find alternative ways to have sessions. He's suggested before that they could meet on a football field, if necessary. He emphasizes that lawmakers will take precautions to keep people safe.
(Clayton, MO) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he expects the regional stay at home order to be extended into next month. Page says easing restrictions too soon could result in a rebound in cases. He also stated that he has been in discussions with regional leaders about whether or not they stay at home. order will be extended. St. Louis County has more than 18 hundred confirmed coronavirus cases, including 58 deaths – by far the most in Missouri.
(Branson, MO) -- Silver Dollar City in Branson is furloughing 257 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made in a letter Tuesday. The furlough will affect the theme park, Silver Dollar City Campground, the Showboat Branson Belle, and White Water park. The company says the mass furlough is expected to be temporary, but the duration is unknown.
(O’Fallon, MO) -- Missouri’s governor says he’s close to a decision on when to re-open the state’s economy. Mike Parson imposed the stay-at-home order April 6th and it is set to run through April 24th. During a Wednesday news conference, the Republican governor said his decision on the future of the order is coming soon. And, even if the statewide order expires, similar orders could remain in force in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. In Franklin County, near St. Louis, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker says his county has a plan that calls for restaurants and some businesses to open as soon as April 25th – if the statewide order is lifted.