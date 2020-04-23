(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court heard remote oral arguments Wednesday morning in a high-profile case involving a Cole County Circuit court decision to award overtime pay for Missouri corrections officers. In 2018, Cole County Judge Pat Joyce awarded the 113 million dollars to the officers. Solicitor General D. John Sauer says this case "involves a judgment imposing enormous liability on Missouri's taxpayers without legal justification." St. Louis attorney Gary Burger disagrees, saying the corrections officers "risk their lives every day maintaining safety and security" at state prisons. There is no timetable for the Supreme Court to issue its decision.
(Washington, DC) -- President Trump has selected a southwest Missouri congressman to serve on his Presidential Task Force on Re-Opening the Economy. Republican Congressman Billy Long of Springfield is confident citizens can be protected "without crushing our economy." Congressman Long says there are currently six COVID-19 patients hospitalized in his district -- five in Springfield and one in Joplin. He also says Cox Hospital completely converted an empty floor for COVID patients and it hasn't been used.
(Shelbina, MO) -- Officials at a northeast Missouri skilled nursing facility say a resident who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in March has made a full recovery and has returned to the nursing home. Salt River Community Care administrator Chris Ratliff says they're still taking precautions to protect everyone. Ratliff says that they've also made adjustments to make sure nursing home residents are six feet apart from one another at all times. Visitors are allowed to visit through the windows.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Both Democrats and Republicans in the Missouri Legislature are praising Governor Parson's decision to grant clemency to a Columbia businessman. Dimetrious Woods was convicted under a 2007 drug-related statute that was later repealed by lawmakers. The governor says Mr. Woods has changed his life and is a business owner and father.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state has ordered a Las Vegas organization to stop doing business after allegedly defrauding at least 12 Missouri investors out of one-point-three million dollars. A press release from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Office alleges that Retire Happy L-L-C has been operating as an unregistered broker-dealer and investment advisor in Missouri and has scammed the Missouri victims by phone and email. Ashcroft’s Security Division is seeking civil penalties and restitution of more than one-point-35 million dollars with interest and investigation costs.