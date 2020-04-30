(St. Louis, MO) -- Involuntary manslaughter charges have been filed against a St. Louis County police officer who hit and killed a 12-year-old girl last October. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges against Office Preston Marquart Wednesday. Akeelah Jackson was critically injured when she was hit by the patrol S-U-V as she crossed a street October 14th. She died several weeks later. The police union noted a previous investigation found no basis for charges and accused Gardner of trying to “further a political agenda.”
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says his plans for a soft launch of the city’s re-opening plans for businesses and organizations will take its first steps next Wednesday. Lucas says the approach is part of a larger “10-10-10” plan he is using. The 10-10-10 rule means businesses must limit customers inside to 10 percent of the building’s occupancy or 10 people, whichever is larger. They must also record the names, contact information and times when customers come in and out for 10 minutes or more. Finally, religious gatherings like weddings, church services and funerals can resume with 10 people inside a location or 50 people outside, as long as social distancing is maintained.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- St. Joseph police had to use tear gas to end a four-and-a-half-hour standoff which started early Tuesday. Officers first responder to a call about shots fired at approximately 4:00 a-m. As officers were arriving, they heard more shots and a tactical team was summoned. The man inside refused to come out until about 8:30 a-m when the tear gas was fired into the structure. Police say the man was taken into custody. His name hasn’t been released. No injuries were reported.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A study by the conservative-leaning nonprofit Tax Foundation says Missouri has about 13 weeks of funding left in unemployment benefits before the money runs out. Missouri ranks 29th in the nation in the level of money it has in its unemployment trust fund. Since the coronavirus began making its way through the state’s economy, about 400 thousand people who are out of a job have requested state aid.
(Milan, MO) -- A construction crew was surprised when it found a time capsule inside a one-ton cornerstone at the Milan High School building. The discovery was made about two weeks ago. Inside the black metal box were copies of two Milan newspapers from July 1925, some bank advertisements and the honor roll lists for all schools in Sullivan County. Also in the box was a proclamation from the Milan mayor inviting every business to shut down and come to the school that July day in 1925 to watch the laying of the cornerstone. The school district says it will work with the Sullivan County Historical Museum on preserving and publicizing the documents.