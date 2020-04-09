(Springfield, MO) -- Springfield police say the disappearance of a 34-year-old man last summer is being handled as a homicide. Elijah L. McReynolds was reported missing in July and his death was reported in August, but nobody knows where the body is. Investigators say the main suspect in the case is currently being held in another jurisdiction on an unrelated crime. That person’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities took a couple into custody Tuesday night for questioning, but they haven’t been charged in McReynolds’ death.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says the Capitol received a deep cleaning in the two weeks that it was closed to the general public. That deep cleaning included the Senate and House chambers. The Capitol had been closed to the public, until Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden has been urging the general public to stay at home and view the proceedings on the legislative websites.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police say they have arrested a 16-year-old suspect for a fatal shooting in February. The teenager is being held by juvenile authorities and his name hasn’t been released. He’s also accused of tampering with physical evidence. Joseph Valention Taylor was shot to death during a home invasion. A witness has told police two people entered the home and shot Taylor while the witness was running away.
(Centerville, MO) -- Normally businesses welcome visitors who want to go turkey hunting or float the Black Driver. No so, this year. When the season opens in a couple of weeks they’re telling potential visitors to stay away at least until May 11th. Neighboring Iron County is sending the same message. You could be arrested. County Health Center Administrator Frances Vermillion says the order was issued after officials say thousands of people stream to parks and rivers despite social distancing orders.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Hannibal police say a 61-year-old suspect has been arrested in a stabbing case. Officials responded to a call shortly after 1:00 a-m Wednesday to find a 36-year-old Hannibal man had been stabbed. His name hasn’t been released. Roy Darnell had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was found a short time later. Darnell was placed on a 24-hour hold pending the filing of charges. Marion County authorities will charge him with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is getting a 719-thousand-dollar federal grant to cover the cost of helping schools and child care programs test for lead in their drinking water. A spokesperson for the E-P-A says it is important to ensure children aren’t being exposed to the damaging substance by the water they drink. The feds are sending almost 44 million dollars to the states as part of a grant program. The final test results will be available to the public.