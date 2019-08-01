(Springfield, MO) -- A 51-year-old Potosi man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for enticing a child. Kevin Michael Nosser will be on supervised release after he gets out. Nosser pleaded guilty in March, admitting he communicated online with a 12-year-old girl in Lawrence County. A search of the victim's phone found that Nosser made arrangements to pick the child up and bring her to his home so they could have sex.
(Columbia, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources blames a fish kill on the leak of some chlorinated water. The problem in Columbia was reported July 15th. Investigators say they found a leak in the drain line at the Albert Oakland Aquatic Center, letting treated water make its way into Bear Creek. The D-N-R says the leak was stopped the same day it was reported. It isn't known how many fish were killed.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say a mother was asleep Wednesday when her 10-year-old daughter decided she wanted some breakfast. The girl took off in her mother's S-U-V, but got lost and collided with another vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital with minor bumps and bruises and the driver of the other car wasn't hurt -- but both vehicles were heavily damaged.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri is analyzing several dozen student accounts to determine if the students are ineligible for financial aid. The move stems as the result of a ProPublica Illinois investigation finding Chicago area parents have given up guardianship of their kids in their final high school years to get financial aid. University spokesman Christian Basi (BAY-see) says there is evidence the practice is happening nationally, but the school has yet to find any in-state cases. According to university data, Mizzou draws more students from Illinois than any other neighboring state – about 44-hundred last year.