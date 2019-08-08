(Forsyth, MO) -- Discussion of a Taney County Expressway has been going on for decades, but finally there appears to be some movement on the 30-million dollar project. County officials are trying to move all of the heavy truck traffic out of towns like Hollister and Branson. One small community reports 31-hundred vehicles pass through it each day. The county has applied for a 22-million dollar grant, but it won't know if it got the money until December. A public meeting is being held tonight (Thursday) at Hollister High School starting at 6:00 P-M.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A former employee of Jefferson City Public Schools is appealing her termination. Tammy Ferry is accused of transferring sensitive student files to a personal account without permission. She's challenging the accusation she was involved in a data breach. Ferry says she thinks her firing was retaliation because she testified in the trial of another district employee. Her appeal was filed in Cole County Circuit Court earlier this week.
(Clayton, MO) -- Federal prosecutors say a sentence of just over three years for former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger isn't long enough. Stinger has reportedly already written a check for 130-thousand dollars restitution, but Assistant U-S Attorney Hal Goldsmith says that doesn't come close to repaying the harm his corruption caused to county residents. Federal guidelines allow U-S District Judge Catherine Perry to sentence Stenger to 37-to-46 months when he returns to court Friday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports the rescue of two juveniles and 35 adults in the Kansas City area from sex trafficking. The F-B-I coordinated the nationwide effort called Operation Independence Day. Federal officials say 103 child victims were rescued across the country, with 67 suspected sex traffickers taken into custody. The operation was conducted throughout the month of July in the Kansas City area.