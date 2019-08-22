(Kansas City, MO) -- A state appeals court has ruled that the former superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol overstepped her authority when she fired Trooper Anthony Piercy two years ago. Piercy was driving a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014 when a handcuffed man from Iowa fell out and drowned. The court's ruling means it will be up to the patrol to determine the professional future of the former trooper who was involved in the death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson. A hearing on Piercy's appeal to have his law license reinstated is scheduled for early September.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri health officials say there have been 414 Hepatitis-A cases in 35 counties, from 2017 through today. The Missouri Department of Health says of the cases reported, there have been 233 hospitalizations and two deaths associated with the outbreak. State health officials say the disease is spreading from direct person-to-person contact, primarily from those who use illicit injection or non-injection drugs. At-risk populations include those who use recreational drugs and those who are homeless.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The top Democrat in the Missouri House is blasting GOP Governor Mike Parson for calling a special session involving vehicle sales. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says the governor is "putting taxpayers on the hook for an unnecessary special session." Quade wants the governor to call a special session about Medicaid issues. She says about 100-thousand Missouri children have lost their state health care coverage.
(Louisiana, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the old Champ Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River effective today (Thursday). Traffic is already using the replacement bridge in northeast Missouri. About four-thousand vehicles have been crossing the bridge which was built 91 years ago. Crews will begin removing the old bridge deck immediately. Demolition of the truss will be completed later this fall.