(St. Louis, MO) -- A Missouri congressman says the deadly gun violence in the Gateway City is a public health emergency. Thirteen children have been killed in St. Louis city shootings in 2019. Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 at Harris-Stowe State University to discuss gun violence. Clay is demanding that GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reconvene the Senate immediately to vote on background checks.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County Circuit judge has extended an order blocking a controversial agriculture law from taking effect until he rules on the case during a September hearing. The measure would prevent counties from having tougher regulations than the state for C-A-F-Os - large farms that raise hogs, poultry and cattle. Supporters of the measure say it would help to ensure uniform state regulations. Opponents of the bill say emissions from the operations can pose health risks for neighbors. Green plans to rule on September 16.
(Claycomo, MO) -- Workers at the Ford factory in Claycomo could go on strike soon. Kansas City television station K-C-T-V reports most of the seven-thousand union workers have voted yes to a strike if no deal is reached with the plant. Some of the benefits the employees want are eliminating temporary positions without a defined time for hire, reducing the wage series for new workers and ongoing training for cars of the future, including electric vehicles.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis woman is accused of child endangerment after police say she jumped out of a moving car this month with three young kids inside. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the incident happened when police attempted to pull over 19-year-old Justice Smith during a routine traffic stop. When another officer started pulling out spike strips to get the woman to stop, Smith bolted from the car with her four, seven and eight-year-old kids left behind. An officer jumped into the car and put it in park.