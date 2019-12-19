(Washington, DC) -- Members of the U-S House of Representatives voted almost completely along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment Wednesday. President Donald Trump was sanctioned for his conduct toward Ukraine and his refusal to cooperate with the House inquiry. The vote came after 12 hours of debate. Two Missouri Democrats voted “yes” and six Republicans in state’s congressional delegation voted “no” on both.
[Lacy Clay (D)-yes, Ann Wagner (R)-no, Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)-no, Vicky Hartzler (R)-no, Emmanuel Cleaver (D)-yes, Samuel Graves (R)-no, William Long (R)-no, Jason Smith (R)-no]
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S Senate has passed a national defense budget bill that would involve several Missouri priorities. The legislation includes more than 217 million dollars for construction projects at the state’s military bases and nearly two billion for the Navy to buy jets from Boeing in St. Louis. It also fully funds the B-21 bomber to be stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base near Warrensburg. The measure is waiting for President Trump’s signature.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A nationwide law enforcement operation launched to fight violent crime in seven of America’s most violent cities includes Kansas City. A press release from the U-S Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Missouri says “Operation Relentless Pursuit” involves a surge in federal aid, including more gun tracing information, equipment, agents and officers and federal grants to hire new officers. St. Louis and Springfield are not included in the operation.
(Springfield, MO) -- A new audit shows Springfield could owe the federal government about 470-thousand dollars for more than 100 ineligible grant participants. Broadcast reports indicate the goof involves a grant program training nurses, certified nurse assistants and other health care type jobs. A city official says an internal review is underway to determine where things went wrong.
(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright says the university will help out the athletic department financially over the next year. The school is losing out on millions of dollars, including in bowl game revenue, because of the N-C-A-A’s punishment against the school. The penalties surround 12 student-athletes cheating on their school work. Along with the lost money, Tiger football, baseball, and softball all got hit with postseason bans.