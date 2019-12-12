(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has unanimously ruled the families of five patients who mysteriously died at a Chillicothe hospital filed their lawsuits too late. Hedrick Medical Center was accused of covering up the true cause of deaths and. The suits allege that a respiratory therapist intentionally gave lethal doses of insulin and a muscle relaxant to some patients. They say the actions led to nine suspicious deaths and 18 mysterious medical emergencies. The northwest Missouri hospital eventually fired the worker and no charges were ever filed.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s attorney general is joining with other attorneys general nationwide to permanently keep fentanyl on a list of Schedule I controlled substances. The list allows prosecutors and law enforcement to go after those who illegally make or sell the drug. In 2018, the Drug Enforcement Agency temporarily placed fentanyl on the list, but that order is set to expire early next year. Eric Schmitt says it is estimated to take three milligrams of the drug to trigger a deadly overdose.
(Cape Girardeau, MO) -- A political scientist at Southeast Missouri State University says it’s not clear whether the presidential impeachment process will hurt Democrats or Republicans in 2020. Laura Hatcher says history shows parties don't get destroyed by an impeachment trial -- as some claim. Hatcher encourages Missourians to read multiple news sources from different ideological spectrums – not social media -- to assess evidence about the President’s handling of Ukraine.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The largest airline at St. Louis Lambert International Airport is adding more flights to its 2020 summer schedule. Two more Southwest Air flights will be going to Chicago daily, along with another one to Denver, New York, and Seattle. So far this year, more than 12 million travelers have passed through Lambert, and the airport has had an increase in passengers each month for the last 49 months.